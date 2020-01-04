MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.25.

MTZ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,778.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in MasTec by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 35,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in MasTec by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

MTZ stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.75. The stock had a trading volume of 494,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MasTec has a 1-year low of $40.51 and a 1-year high of $73.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.71 and a 200 day moving average of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.36.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. MasTec had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

