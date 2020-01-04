Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MCFT. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercraft Boat has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of MCFT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.25. 146,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,533. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $292.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Mastercraft Boat has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $26.74.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. Mastercraft Boat had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercraft Boat by 140.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the third quarter worth about $155,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

