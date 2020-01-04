Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mattel from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price objective on Mattel and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. DZ Bank lowered Mattel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Mattel to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mattel has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. Mattel has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.18. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 26.03% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mattel will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 174,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 34,804 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 108,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,189,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 79,928 shares in the last quarter.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

