Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Medallion Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.56. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,671,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 46,757 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medallion Financial by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 60,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medallion Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.