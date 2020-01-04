Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Meet Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Meet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Aegis reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Meet Group in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Meet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Meet Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEET opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06. Meet Group has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $6.27.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.57 million. Meet Group had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 5.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meet Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James E. Bugden sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,993. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Meet Group by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 55,326 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Meet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Meet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Meet Group by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 57,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 31,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Meet Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,221,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,169,000 after purchasing an additional 192,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

