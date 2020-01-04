Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $113.60 Million

Analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will post sales of $113.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $122.51 million and the lowest is $104.68 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $98.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $511.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $511.70 million to $512.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $549.09 million, with estimates ranging from $547.75 million to $550.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.94 million.

CASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Meta Financial Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $39.00 target price on shares of Meta Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

CASH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.05. 315,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,860. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $194,290.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Goik sold 13,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $448,065.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,419 shares of company stock valued at $954,914 in the last 90 days. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $489,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 83.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,601 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 31,244 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after purchasing an additional 91,812 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meta Financial Group (CASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.