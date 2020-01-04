MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MGM Growth Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.18.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $30.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.46. MGM Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $226.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.29 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 1.31%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGP. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 24.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

