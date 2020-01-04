Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mimecast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Friday, November 8th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.53.

MIME stock opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $31.98 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -639.86, a PEG ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hagi Schwartz sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $64,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $1,357,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,737,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,370,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,690 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,946. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,797,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,397,000 after buying an additional 1,807,096 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mimecast by 2,270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after buying an additional 551,849 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Mimecast by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,567,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,239,000 after buying an additional 541,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mimecast by 235.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after buying an additional 233,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,170,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

