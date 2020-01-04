MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Down 4.7% This Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $914,415.00 and approximately $3,351.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Bittrex, Upbit and CoinExchange. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009362 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003118 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005907 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 178,826,217 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittylicious and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

