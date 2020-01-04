Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Up to $26.55

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.80, but opened at $26.55. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $27.31, with a volume of 2,738,100 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on MUR. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.86.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 2.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $817.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $33,707.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $240,941. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 391.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Murphy Oil by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.