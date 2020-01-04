National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial automobile insurance, recreational vehicle and motorcycle insurance, supplemental health insurance products and other niche insurance products. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile and sub-standard automobile insurance policies; Recreational vehicle insurance policies; commercial automobile insurance policies; and motorcycle insurance policies for various types of motorcycles, as well as golf carts and all-terrain vehicles. The Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products. National General Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded National General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut National General from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NGHC opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. National General has a twelve month low of $20.08 and a twelve month high of $26.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.60.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). National General had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. National General’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that National General will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

In other news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $112,850.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,031.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter A. Rendall sold 9,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $214,608.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,080 shares of company stock valued at $431,877 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National General by 308.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 175,405 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National General by 2.7% during the second quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,408,000 after purchasing an additional 138,130 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National General by 263.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 214,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 155,607 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of National General by 15.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of National General during the third quarter worth approximately $2,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

