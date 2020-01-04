New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Trading Up 14%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)’s share price was up 14% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.38, approximately 253,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 136,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.52% of New Concept Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

About New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had 153 producing gas wells; 31 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.