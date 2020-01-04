New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Lewis Cirne Sells 8,500 Shares

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $575,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $583,015.00.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Lewis Cirne sold 9,500 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $624,720.00.

NEWR traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.69. 329,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,943. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.54. New Relic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.35 and a beta of 0.96.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen set a $80.00 target price on shares of New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of New Relic from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in New Relic by 905.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 44.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in New Relic during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New Relic during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

