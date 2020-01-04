NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned NewMarket an industry rank of 227 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE:NEU traded down $5.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $475.23. 39,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.44. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $382.88 and a 52-week high of $505.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $487.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.38.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.13. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 47.54%. The company had revenue of $555.82 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 37.36%.

In other NewMarket news, CAO Bruce R. Hazelgrove III sold 171 shares of NewMarket stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.16, for a total transaction of $81,936.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,539.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,316,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,519,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 915.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31,080 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in NewMarket during the second quarter worth $10,938,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket during the second quarter worth $7,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.20% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

