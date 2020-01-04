NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXTC. Zacks Investment Research cut NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on NextCure from $27.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextCure from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on NextCure in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $5,512,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in NextCure by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. 49.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NXTC traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $54.65. 333,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,715. NextCure has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.00 and a current ratio of 15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.46.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Equities analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

