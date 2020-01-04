NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Receives $8.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.38.

NEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

NEX stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. 1,422,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,300. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.53.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $443.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.32 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

