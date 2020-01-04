NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $53.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.92.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NINTENDO LTD/ADR

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

