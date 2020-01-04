Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Down 73.1%

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN)’s share price dropped 73.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.84, approximately 3,417,634 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 2,405,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

NOVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered Novan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.05.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Novan Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novan by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 127,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Novan by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 66,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novan by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 49,305 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Novan by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 95,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novan by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

