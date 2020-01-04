Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,124,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 486% from the previous session’s volume of 1,045,145 shares.The stock last traded at $4.49 and had previously closed at $3.98.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Novavax from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

Get Novavax alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.93.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $510,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth $435,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.