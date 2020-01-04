NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.09% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVEE. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

NVEE traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.21. 174,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,748. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.03. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $662.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.22.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $131.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $718,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,700,433.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tardan Francois sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $201,786.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,196. Company insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 49.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NV5 Global by 33.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in NV5 Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NV5 Global by 205.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

