NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Gap Down to $239.91

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $244.72, but opened at $239.91. NVIDIA shares last traded at $236.07, with a volume of 5,133,536 shares.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. DZ Bank downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.74.

The stock has a market capitalization of $144.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.14 and a 200-day moving average of $186.58.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,494,784 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 143.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

