Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Down to $0.52

Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.57, but opened at $0.52. Ocugen shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 9,500,502 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OCGN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.40.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Ocugen will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Junge Zhang purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 135,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,381.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri purchased 406,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $138,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,200,000 shares of company stock worth $429,070. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

