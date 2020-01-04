ODEM Price Tops $0.0405 (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. ODEM has a market cap of $8.88 million and approximately $219,348.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODEM token can currently be bought for about $0.0405 or 0.00000552 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ODEM

ODEM’s genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODEM is odem.io

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

