Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oil States International, Inc. is a diversified oilfield services company. With locations around the world, Oil States is a leading manufacturer of products for deepwater production facilities and subsea pipelines, and a leading supplier of a broad range of services to the oil and gas industry, including production-related rental tools, work force accommodations and logistics, oil country tubular goods distribution and land drilling services. Oil States is organized in three business segments Offshore Products, Tubular Services and Well Site Services. “

Get Oil States International alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OIS. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Oil States International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered Oil States International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. G.Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oil States International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oil States International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE OIS opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.20 million, a PE ratio of -137.92 and a beta of 2.36.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oil States International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $128,759.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 245,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,082,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Oil States International by 11.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Oil States International by 20.8% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oil States International by 20.8% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Oil States International by 61.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oil States International by 21.3% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oil States International (OIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.