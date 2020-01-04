OKB (OKB) Price Hits $2.66 on Major Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, OKB has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One OKB token can currently be bought for approximately $2.66 or 0.00035995 BTC on exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. OKB has a total market capitalization of $106.39 million and $64.19 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.01 or 0.05954828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029496 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000286 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

Buying and Selling OKB

OKB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

