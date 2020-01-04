Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCY opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $92.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.95. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 408,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 2.01% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

