Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

ORC stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $368.89 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.48. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.47%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 24,962 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,247 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 16,696 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the period. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

