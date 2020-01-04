Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NYSE:OEC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,906. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Orion Engineered Carbons has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $28.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.34 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 68.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Orion Engineered Carbons news, insider Stinson Terry 1,672,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 130.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 255.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

