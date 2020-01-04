OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.33

OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCMKTS:OTCM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and traded as high as $35.00. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 945 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine cut OTC Markets Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $404.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.10.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 25.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

