Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OXFD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OXFD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.80. 138,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 13.24. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.23 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 199.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $49,350.00. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Oxford Immunotec Global by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Oxford Immunotec Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Oxford Immunotec Global during the second quarter worth about $162,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.