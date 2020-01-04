Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 808,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 468,174 shares.The stock last traded at $4.75 and had previously closed at $4.08.

PACD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Pacific Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Drilling in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.32 million during the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative net margin of 814.23% and a negative return on equity of 139.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACD. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacific Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PACD)

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

