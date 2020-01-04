Pakcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $161,312.00 (PAK)

Pakcoin (CURRENCY:PAK) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Pakcoin has traded 981.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pakcoin has a total market cap of $161,312.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pakcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pakcoin Coin Profile

Pakcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins. Pakcoin’s official website is www.pakcoin.io . Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pakcoin Coin Trading

Pakcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

