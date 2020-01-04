PDATA (PDATA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,581.00

PDATA (CURRENCY:PDATA) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. PDATA has a market cap of $396,596.00 and approximately $5,581.00 worth of PDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PDATA has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PDATA token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and Coinbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00187263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.57 or 0.01462271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00121889 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PDATA’s total supply is 533,872,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,237,325 tokens. The Reddit community for PDATA is /r/PDATA . PDATA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PDATA is medium.com/pdata-token . PDATA’s official website is www.opiria.io

PDATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PDATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

