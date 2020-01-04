PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDFS. Zacks Investment Research raised PDF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of PDFS stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.98. 181,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,371. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $550.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.75 and a beta of 1.30.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 15.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

