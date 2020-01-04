PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) to report earnings per share of ($1.00) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. PDS Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($1.59). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.28).

PDSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

PDSB traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.53. 21,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,852. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC owned about 0.25% of PDS Biotechnology at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

