Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Peloton in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Peloton in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Peloton in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Peloton from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Peloton in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.70.

PTON opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.74. Peloton has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $37.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton during the 3rd quarter worth about $648,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Peloton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

