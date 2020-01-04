Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus raised shares of Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Perrigo from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.80.

PRGO stock opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.46. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 18.46%.

In other Perrigo news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total transaction of $126,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,313.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $100,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,047 shares in the company, valued at $149,546.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,774 shares of company stock worth $347,865 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 119,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

