Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) shares were down 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.42, approximately 541,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 487,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PIRS shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 107.24% and a negative return on equity of 132.02%. The business had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 million. Analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 216.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 58,519 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,168,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,193,000 after buying an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

