Pirl Achieves Market Capitalization of $376,973.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. Pirl has a market cap of $376,973.00 and approximately $6,093.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 62,013,367 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

