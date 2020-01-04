Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $392.60

Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $392.60 and traded as high as $403.66. Playtech shares last traded at $403.00, with a volume of 425,116 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PTEC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Playtech to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.59) price target on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.38) price target (down previously from GBX 535 ($7.04)) on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Playtech from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.59) price target on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 475 ($6.25).

Get Playtech alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 392.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 408.42. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.28.

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.