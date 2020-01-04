Polis Market Capitalization Hits $8.70 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Polis has a total market cap of $8.70 million and approximately $26,227.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00012827 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, STEX, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Polis has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,170,063 coins and its circulating supply is 9,170,078 coins. The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

