Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $90.30

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.30 and traded as high as $92.50. Pope Resources shares last traded at $92.50, with a volume of 515 shares.

POPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Pope Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Pope Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pope Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28. The company has a market capitalization of $402.83 million, a P/E ratio of 70.61 and a beta of 0.35.

Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Pope Resources had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

In other news, major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 1,803 shares of Pope Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $158,700.06. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,996,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 2,200 shares of Pope Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.46 per share, with a total value of $203,412.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,652 shares in the company, valued at $13,651,903.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,138,877 over the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pope Resources stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned about 0.53% of Pope Resources worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pope Resources (NASDAQ:POPE)

Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership manages timber resources in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Partnership Timber, Funds Timber, Timberland Investment Management, and Real Estate. It is involved in growing, managing, harvesting, and marketing timber from the Partnership's 120,000 acres of direct timberland ownership in Washington; and private equity timber funds' 134,000 acres of timberland in Washington, Oregon, and California that co-owned with third-party investors.

