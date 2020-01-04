Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Powin Energy (OTCMKTS:PWON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
PWON stock opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. Powin Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.
About Powin Energy
