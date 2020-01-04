Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Prestige Consumer, which has outpaced the industry in the past three months, has a splendid earnings surprise record. Notably, the second quarter of fiscal 2020 marked the company’s seventh straight earnings beat. Results reflected solid International OTC Healthcare unit performance, robust consumption trends at core categories and enhanced gross margin. Markedly, the company boasts a solid gross margin trend. Also, Prestige Consumer has a strong free cash flow record, which is helping it reduce debt and facilitate buybacks. The company’s business transformation efforts are also noteworthy. However, the company has been witnessing soft sales for a while now. Sales in the second quarter were weak due to retailer inventory reductions. Also, currency volatility led to a slashed revenue guidance.”

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.28.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $26.25 and a 52-week high of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a positive return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paton Brett 586,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 159.0% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 197,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 121,162 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 13.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 409,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 47,672 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 16.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

