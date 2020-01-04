Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PVG. ValuEngine raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Shares of PVG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. 1,267,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 948,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of -0.64.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Pretium Resources had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pretium Resources by 41.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 142,459 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Pretium Resources by 12.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pretium Resources by 100.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 112,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

