Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is a fintech enterprise. It provides end-to-end solutions for payment and payment-adjacent opportunities to merchant network and distribution partners. Priority Technology Holdings Inc. is based in Alpharetta, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

PRTH stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,133. Priority Technology has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Priority Technology will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the third quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

