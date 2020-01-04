Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Shares Gap Up to $72.39

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $70.86, but opened at $72.39. Progressive shares last traded at $74.33, with a volume of 2,874,163 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays set a $90.00 target price on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average is $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 26.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,897.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,627,981.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beck Bode LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 6.0% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 46,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 4,525.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 224.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,772,000 after acquiring an additional 204,002 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 2.5% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 76,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

