ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Trading 5.8% Higher

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s share price traded up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $21.66, 4,492,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 3,105,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter valued at $352,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 446.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 289,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 236,612 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.