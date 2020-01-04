Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.79

Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.79 and traded as high as $38.01. Prudential Public shares last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 53,727 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on PUK. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 30.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,395,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Prudential Public by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 537,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,555,000 after buying an additional 138,502 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Public by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 338,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,831,000 after acquiring an additional 111,171 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Public by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 353,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 89,263 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 807,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

