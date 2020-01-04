Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.79

Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.79 and traded as high as $38.01. Prudential Public shares last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 53,727 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently commented on PUK. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Public currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.79. The company has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.47.
Prudential Public Company Profile (NYSE:PUK)
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.
Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.