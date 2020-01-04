Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $489.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) will report $489.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $484.75 million and the highest is $493.50 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $422.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.39 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Pure Storage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pure Storage from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James raised Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 target price on Pure Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.74.

Shares of PSTG stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.42. 2,482,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,146. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Pure Storage by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,790,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576,975 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,225,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,990,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,772,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after buying an additional 2,041,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,426,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,326,000 after buying an additional 1,585,062 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

