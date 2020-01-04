Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $489.18 Million

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) will report $489.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $484.75 million and the highest is $493.50 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $422.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.39 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Pure Storage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pure Storage from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James raised Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 target price on Pure Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.74.

Shares of PSTG stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.42. 2,482,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,146. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.89 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Pure Storage by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 10,790,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576,975 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,225,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,990,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,772,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after buying an additional 2,041,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,426,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,326,000 after buying an additional 1,585,062 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.